Charlotte Women’s Tennis Hosts the Charlotte Invite

The Charlotte 49ers women’s tennis team is in action at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex this weekend (Sept. 23-25) to host the Charlotte Invite.



Play begins at 9 a.m. each morning, with two doubles matches followed by one singles match on Friday and Saturday, and one doubles and one singles match to conclude play on Sunday. Additionally, Charlotte will play a pair of doubles matches with Davidson following the conclusion of singles play on Friday.

