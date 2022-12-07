UNC Charlotte’s EPIC Weighs In On The Moore County Power Attack

Two utility substations in Moore County, North Carolina, were damaged by gunfire Saturday night in what investigators believe were intentional, targeted attacks. Duke Energy reported about 40,000 customers were left without power, and the utility continues to repair substantial damage and restore power to those affected.

UNC Charlotte is home to the Energy Production and Infrastructure Center — EPIC — a state-of-the-art facility focused on energy education and research. EPIC Executive Director and the Duke Energy Distinguished Chair in Power Engineering Systems Mike Mazzola, answers questions about damage to electrical substations and the measures communities can take to withstand widespread power outages.

