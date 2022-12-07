Johnson C. Smith University WBB Sweeps Weekly Awards

FOOD LION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#3 Shaniya Jones , Johnson C. Smith

(r-Sr., 5-7 Guard – High Point, NC)

Shaniya Jones averaged 21.3 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent from deep while guiding the Golden Bulls to a perfect 3-0 record last week. The redshirt senior led the team in points in each game, scoring 17 against Paine, 22 against Bluefield State, and 25 versus Fort Lauderdale. In the 66-62 win over Paine, the High Point, NC native had 17 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Jones went 9-of-16 from the field and four-of-seven from behind the arc in a 76-73 win over Bluefield State and 10-of-21 (5-13 from three) shooting against Fort Lauderdale.



FOOD LION WOMEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#0 Tyliah Burns , Johnson C. Smith

(r-So., 5-8 Guard – North Augusta, SC)

Tyliah Burns averaged 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals while scoring 14.3 points in three wins last week. The North Augusta, SC native scored a season-high 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting against Bluefield State. The redshirt sophomore had three steals in each game versus Paine and Ft. Lauderdale. Against the Lions, the guard also added 13 points and six boards and versus the Eagles, Burns logged eight points, seven rebounds, and six assists.



FOOD LION WOMEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#22 India Howard , Johnson C. Smith

(Fr., 6-1 Forward – Coppell, TX)

In three wins last week, India Howard averaged 12 points and 15 rebounds per game. The Coppell, TX native also totaled seven steals, five blocks, and three assists. The freshman posted two double-doubles, including an 18-rebound, 14-point performance against Fort Lauderdale and a 15-point, 12-rebound game against Bluefield State. Against the Big Blue, the forward also logged three steals and three blocks. This is Howard’s second consecutive rookie of the week honor.

