Queens University Men’s Rugby Advance To Collegiate Finals

The Queens University of Charlotte men’s rugby team advanced to the NCR Collegiate Finals as they defeated Thomas More by a final score of 37-19. The championship appearance will mark the Royals second straight after squaring off against Army last year.



Queens dominated the Saints in the second half to secure the win. Prince Louis Bush received the “Man of the Match” award following his outstanding performance.



Queens will now travel to Houston, Texas to face Brown University on Saturday December 10th for the NCR Collegiate Division I Championship.

