Charlotte 49ers Hire Hot Play-Caller For The Offense

Charlotte 49ers head football coach Biff Poggi has named Maryland co-Offensive Coordinator Mike Miller as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Miller has spent the last four seasons at Maryland. He served as Tight Ends coach each season and added co-Offensive Coordinator duties in 2022. In 2021, he was the Passing Game Coordinator. Miller, who was born in Irmo, S.C. and spent much of his childhood in Charlotte, also coached at Charlotte Christian High School.

“Mike’s name was at the front of every conversation and recommendation when I spoke to people about up-and-coming play callers,” said Poggi, who was named 49ers’ head coach in November. “He has coached with Brian Daboll and Nick Saban at Alabama, Dabo Swinney and Mike Locksley. These men are some of the best in our profession. Mike is a great teacher and mentor. Players love him and he loves his players. We have a star in Mike Miller.”

