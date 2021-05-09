UNC Greensboro Only UNC System Institution To Meet All Priority Goals

For the third year in a row, UNC Greensboro met or exceeded its annual targets on all five of its priority metrics as specified in “Higher Expectations,” the UNC System’s Strategic Plan. UNCG is the only UNC System institution to meet all priority goals.

This year the University also achieved the feat on eight out of nine Strategic Plan metrics, barely missing the ninth with a close score of 98%. In addition to meeting goals related to educational access and student success, the complete list of metrics (see chart below) includes substantially increasing the number of graduates with critical workforce credentials and the expansion of the University’s knowledge-creation enterprise.

https://news.uncg.edu/only-unc-system-school-meet-goals/