UNC Greensboro Preparing Educators To Work With Multilingual Students
UNC Greensboro is readying educators who work with multilingual students for successful careers through the School of Education’s TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) program, designed by Dr. Ye He, Dr. Jamie Schissel, and Dr. Melody Zoch to support English as a Second Language (ESL) licensing for undergraduates, graduate students, and educators seeking coursework and continued professional development opportunities.