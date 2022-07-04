Davidson College Professor: How Life Will Change In North Carolina After Roe Decision
Davidson College Political Science Professor Susan Roberts shared her thoughts on how the recent Roe V. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court might impact North Carolina: “In the short term, North Carolina is currently considered a so-called “safe state” because abortion access has no trigger laws on the books. Any “enclave” status could be short-lived given the high likelihood of Republican gains in both houses. Presently, around 18% of abortions procured are from individuals outside of North Carolina, and I have seen estimates that abortions outside the state could climb as high as 70,000 each year. North Carolina already has a law passed in 1973 prohibiting abortion after 20 weeks, but it has not been enforced because a lower court ruled it unconstitutional under the Roe precedent.”