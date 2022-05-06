UNCW Alumni Offering Meals Prepped For Elite Athletes

UNCW alumni Wayne Cooper, and author of Eat To Move, has created a meal prep service that includes the kinds of nutritional performance accessed by elite athletes in the NFL, NBA, and NCAA. “WayneThree Meals are not like your typical bland meal prep foods. WayneThree Meals are like eating home cooked meals that are also packed with nutritional value,” according to Wayne Cooper. “The meals are fresh and delicious and ready-to-eat in three minutes. Catered to whatever specific fitness goals may apply. And they’re tasty and nutritious meals for families too.”

Follow @waynethree meals on Instagram for updates, discount offers and new meals.

For more information contact WayneThree at 980-475-1756 or wayne@waynethree.com.