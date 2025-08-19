Upper Prospector Grand Opening At Charlotte

Wed, Aug 20, 2025 | 11am to 9pm

Prospector Building

The construction dust has cleared and the doors are open – now it’s time to celebrate!

Explore offerings at The Halal Shack, QDOBA, Panda Express and the brand new, Charlotte-original Oasis Cafe, serving up mocktails, milkshakes and more at the new bar-service style counter. Participate in fun events and giveaways all day long. The first 49 students in the doors get a meal voucher!

Schedule of events (subject to change)

11 am ribbon cutting

11 am-1pm photos with Norm

11:30 am-12 pm meet the student body president

12-1 pm mocktail demo kitchen

1-3 pm tattoo spray painting

3-5 pm spin the wheel

4-6 pm custom tote bag making station

6-7 pm live performance by Charlotte alumn Austin McNeil

7-8 pm foodie challenge

8-9 pm kombucha tasting at Oasis bar

