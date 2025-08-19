Charlotte Plaza Party Aug 20

Wed, Aug 20, 2025 | 11am

Main North Quad (Belk Plaza)

This is a free event to kick off the new academic year. Play games, win prizes, and grab some food. While you’re there, connect with employers in an informal setting. Event is free and both new and returning students are invited! In case of bad weather, the event will be held in the Cone Center Lucas Room.

Employers – Informal event to build your brand for your company on campus, plus interact with hundreds of students. This is not a recruiting event, but we encourage you to connect with students of interest for potential opportunities with your organization. Each registered employer will be provided a table, tent covering, and 2 chairs. Registration is required; $300 cost (for up to 4 recruiters). In the past, this event has drawn 1,000+ students! Register to reserve your space at this event; space is limited to 18 employers. Registration deadline: August 8 (the event may fill before this date)

Students – at this event, the Main North Quad (old Belk Plaza) transforms into a bustling, exciting outdoor event filled with games, prizes, and food.

