Central Piedmont Seeking Student Government Association Senators—Apply Inside

Are you ready to make a difference on campus? The Central Piedmont Student Government Association (SGA) is now accepting applications for Senator positions at each campus.

Senators represent their home campus and advocate for meaningful change.

This is your chance to shape student life and work directly with campus leaders.

Why serve as an SGA Senator?

Represent the student voice on important issues

Collaborate with leaders and fellow students

Build leadership and communication skills

Make a lasting impact on campus

Deadline: Fri, Aug. 29, 5 p.m.

Apply here

Questions? Email Katherine Breitenfeld – katherine.breitenfeld@cpcc.edu

