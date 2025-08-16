Central Piedmont Seeking Student Government Association Senators—Apply Inside
Are you ready to make a difference on campus? The Central Piedmont Student Government Association (SGA) is now accepting applications for Senator positions at each campus.
Senators represent their home campus and advocate for meaningful change.
This is your chance to shape student life and work directly with campus leaders.
Why serve as an SGA Senator?
- Represent the student voice on important issues
- Collaborate with leaders and fellow students
- Build leadership and communication skills
- Make a lasting impact on campus
Deadline: Fri, Aug. 29, 5 p.m.
Apply here
Questions? Email Katherine Breitenfeld – katherine.breitenfeld@cpcc.edu