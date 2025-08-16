Be A Team Member Of The Central Piedmont Campus Activities Board

What’s new: The Campus Activities Board (CAB), Central Campus, is now accepting applications for the 2025–26 team.

CAB is a student-led organization that plans and hosts events to bring the campus community together.

Open to students interested in event planning, marketing, leadership development, or simply getting more involved.

Why join CAB?

Build leadership and teamwork skills

Create fun, engaging campus events

Connect with other passionate students

Make a lasting impact on campus life

Deadline: Fri, Aug. 29, 5 p.m.

Apply here

Questions? Email Katherine Breitenfeld – katherine.breitenfeld@cpcc.edu

