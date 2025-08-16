Be A Team Member Of The Central Piedmont Campus Activities Board
What’s new: The Campus Activities Board (CAB), Central Campus, is now accepting applications for the 2025–26 team.
CAB is a student-led organization that plans and hosts events to bring the campus community together.
Open to students interested in event planning, marketing, leadership development, or simply getting more involved.
Why join CAB?
- Build leadership and teamwork skills
- Create fun, engaging campus events
- Connect with other passionate students
- Make a lasting impact on campus life
Deadline: Fri, Aug. 29, 5 p.m.
Apply here
Questions? Email Katherine Breitenfeld – katherine.breitenfeld@cpcc.edu