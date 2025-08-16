Friday, August 15, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

Be A Team Member Of The Central Piedmont Campus Activities Board

CStandard

What’s new: The Campus Activities Board (CAB), Central Campus, is now accepting applications for the 2025–26 team.

CAB is a student-led organization that plans and hosts events to bring the campus community together.
Open to students interested in event planning, marketing, leadership development, or simply getting more involved.

Why join CAB?

  • Build leadership and teamwork skills
  • Create fun, engaging campus events
  • Connect with other passionate students
  • Make a lasting impact on campus life

Deadline: Fri, Aug. 29, 5 p.m.
 Apply here

Questions? Email Katherine Breitenfeld – katherine.breitenfeld@cpcc.edu

MORE >>>