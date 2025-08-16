Charlotte 2025 Mentorship Training Registration Now Open

This fall, the Graduate School invites you to participate in a research-based training program designed to enhance your mentorship skills. This training is based on the curriculum from the Center for the Improvement of the Mentored Experience in Research (CIMER).

As an R1 institution, UNC Charlotte recognizes the critical role of effective mentorship in graduate education. As Posselt (2018) notes, “Faculty mentoring is a durable structure of doctoral education that facilitates intellectual growth, professional socialization, and progressive independence.” This initiative provides an evidence-based approach to mentorship, utilizing a proven curriculum developed by CIMER to equip faculty with the tools to build stronger, more effective mentoring relationships. The training consists of three sessions, each offered twice to accommodate your schedule. To complete the program and receive certification, you must attend all three workshops.

Session Dates & Topics

Session 1: Building Trust and Communicating Effectively

Session 2: Aligning Expectations and Assessing Understanding

Session 3: Fostering Independent Researchers and Promoting Professional Development

Monday, November 3rd

Friday, November 14th

