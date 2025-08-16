Funding Opportunities For Graduate Studies At Charlotte

Tue, Aug 19, 2025 | 9am to 10am

Virtual Event

Join in to explore various funding opportunities for graduate studies at UNC Charlotte. Learn about various funding avenues ranging from scholarships, loans, and lesser known financial assistance programs.

We’ll provide resources and tips to navigate the funding process and make your education affordable. Whether you’re just starting or already admitted to UNC Charlotte, this session will equip you with the knowledge to optimize your funding strategies effectively.

