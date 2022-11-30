Wingate Cross Country Teams Headed For NCAA Division II National Championships

The Wingate University men’s and women’s cross country teams were officially announced as part of the 2022 NCAA Division II Cross Country national championships field late Monday as the NCAA DII committee unveiled all 34 teams for each race.



Both WU teams earned automatic berths on Saturday as the Bulldogs swept the NCAA Southeast Region championship titles on the Wingate University Cross Country Facility layout. The top three, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions for a total of 24 teams. Ten additional teams were selected at-large. A minimum of 24 individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process.

The championships will be held Friday, Dec. 2 at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place, Washington. Seattle Pacific University will serve as the host. The men’s race will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern, followed by the women’s race at 2:15 p.m. Eastern.



A live webstream of the championships will occur on www.NCAA.com from 1 p.m. Eastern until the conclusion of the awards ceremony.

