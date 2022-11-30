An Antibody For Pancreatic Cancer Invented By UNC Charlotte

An antibody that was invented at UNC Charlotte could be used to curb pancreatic cancer relapse and metastasis, a new UNC Charlotte study has found.

UNC Charlotte researchers are among those leading the search for solutions, including research by Mukulika Bose ’22 Ph.D. and collaborators, including Bose’s mentor Pinku Mukherjee, published in the journal Translational Research.

Bose’s groundbreaking research studies TAB004, a patented antibody generated by Mukherjee, who is the Irwin Belk Endowed Professor of Cancer Research.

“We believe that this antibody could be used to target cancer cells that remain after surgery on solid tumors, to reduce the cells from colonizing to other organs or tissues. If there is a full-blown tumor, this antibody cannot magically make it vanish,” said Bose. “But if there are circulating cancer cells that have detached from the parent tumor and are resistant to chemo and radiotherapy, this antibody can stop these cells from forming secondary tumors.”

MORE >>>