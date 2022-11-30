Central Piedmont And Duke Energy Join To Train Utility Line Workers

Duke Energy has given Central Piedmont Community College a grant of $500,000 to create a utility line worker training program at the college’s Harper Campus.

“Our most valuable asset is our people, and line workers are the foundation of our company – especially as we modernize our grid and integrate new technologies,” said Harry Sideris, Duke Energy’s executive vice president of customer experience, solutions and services. “Recruiting through the Central Piedmont line worker program and other similar high-caliber community college programs will help ensure we develop a skilled workforce that meets our candidates’ expectations.”

“This partnership program will give our diverse student body the opportunity to learn about and engage with a career pathway they may not have considered previously,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, Central Piedmont president. “This is a high-demand, specialized field with enormous growth potential. With utility line workers earning an estimated starting annual salary of $74,000, this is a career that can transform the lives of students and their families.”

MORE >>>