Johnson C Smith Recognizes Prematurity Awareness Month

The month of November is designated as Prematurity Awareness Month, which aims to raise awareness around infant mortality and prematurity.

Students, faculty and staff at Johnson C. Smith University were able to engage with Preconception Peer Educators (PPE), students who are trained in educating the campus on various initiatives that can help eliminate health disparities among racial and ethnic minorities in the U.S.

The peer educators, along with Dr. Antonia Mead, chair of the Health and Human Performance Department and professor of Health Education, addressed prematurity awareness this month by installing signs with prematurity facts around campus.

