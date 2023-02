The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents a Faculty & Friends concert featuring the Charlotte Strings Collective, with special guest artist YUNG Citizen. The program includes music by Charlotte Strings Collective members Madison Bush and Adrian Gordon, and Taylor Byrd; historical composers Ignatius Sancho (1729-80), William Grant Still (1895-1978), and Duke Ellington (1899-1974); and a set of original work by YUNG Citizen.

