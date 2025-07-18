Young Investors & Entrepreneurs Camp At Central Piedmont July 21-24

Starts: 7/21/2025

Ends: 7/24/2025

Times: 1 PM – 4 PM

Levine Campus:

2800 Campus Ridge Road, Matthews, NC

Grades 7, 8, 9

Teach your kids the secrets of building financial wealth and security! Whether you want to build the next great American company, become a Wall Street tycoon, or be the millionaire next door by investing wisely – this camp is for you! In this course, you will learn the basics of investing in the stock market, the difference between assets and liabilities, the importance of diversification, and how to evaluate companies. You will also develop your own business plan and present your ideas to your peers to compete for their investments in a mock Shark Tank-style activity. Students will work in pairs or teams for most of the program.

Fee includes camp t-shirt (adult sizes only)

