Charlotte Ph.D. Candidate Caitlin BrabbleRose Recognized For Her Leadership And Service

Caitlin BrabbleRose, a Ph.D. candidate in Biology at UNC Charlotte, received the University Commendation for Leadership & Service. She is also a Doctoral Writing Fellow and supports the Graduate and Postdoctoral Writing Center at UNC Charlotte.

BrabbleRose was recognized for her leadership, mentorship, and service to the university community. She has been actively involved in mentoring students in her research lab and general biology lab, as well as supporting graduate writers. She also serves as President of the SACNAS (Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics & Native Americans in Science) Charlotte Chapter and Vice President for the Association of Biological Sciences Graduate Students, according to her profile on the Writing Resources Center website.

