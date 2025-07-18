Charlotte’s Tianyang Chen Acquired Geospatial Research Skills At The OSG School 2025

Dr. Tianyang Chen, participated in the OSG School 2025, held at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The week-long summer school offered hands-on training in utilizing HTC system, the national-scale Open Science Pool (OSPool), to execute large-scale computing tasks essential to modern science.

Integrating HTC into GIScience

For CAGIS, the skills acquired during the OSG School 2025 are instrumental in enhancing geospatial research capabilities. Leveraging HTC allows the processing of extensive spatial datasets more efficiently, developing complex geospatial models, and accelerating innovative solutions in GIScience.

Building Collaborative Networks

Beyond technical training, the OSG School 2025 provided opportunities to connect with a diverse community of researchers and experts in HTC. These interactions foster collaborations that can lead to interdisciplinary projects and advancements in geospatial research.

Notably, discussions with Dr. Boyuan (Keven) Guan from Florida International University (FIU), specializing in artificial intelligence and dataflow management; Dr. Ruiyun Zeng from North Carolina State University (NC State), focusing on environmental and agricultural sciences; Dr. Jun Guo from Tennessee State University, working on genetic engineering in agriculture; and Zihan (Neuki) Li from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, whose research centers on semantic cognition, present promising opportunities for future interdisciplinary collaborations.

