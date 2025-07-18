Charlotte’s Venture Outdoor Leadership Hosts Its First Hike Of The Semester Aug 30

Sat, Aug 30, 2025 | 7am to 6pm

Pisgah National Forest (exact location TBD)

Join Venture Outdoor Leadership for its first hike of the semester. Designed for both beginners and experienced hikers, JOL’s adventure trip leaders will guide and teach as hikers enjoy the amazing North Carolina mountain views .

Costs include: Transportation to/from campus; meals; equipment; technical clothing (e.g. rain jackets); instruction.

Student – $20

Faculty/Staff/Alumni – $30

Community – $45

Registration due by Wed, Aug. 27 at 12pm.

