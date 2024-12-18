Charlotte Family Feud: Sustainability Edition

Tue, Jan 14, 2025 4pm to 5pm

Cone University Center, 210B

9025 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

https://ninerengage.charlotte.edu/event/10737836

Join the UNC Charlotte Office of Sustainability, Student Government Association (SGA), and Venture Outdoor Leadership for a sustainability-themed family feud as part of Gold Rush Spring 2025. Participants will be split into teams (or “families”) to guess the most popular answers to sustainability-themed questions. Prizes will include backpacking supplies, climbing wall semester passes, and trips offered by Venture!

Registration is required for this event. You will be assigned a team when you arrive at the event.

