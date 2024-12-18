Central Piedmont STEM Tank Season Six Winners

In the STEM Tank Season Six competition, Central Piedmont Community College students were able to build critical thinking skills, communication skills, and presentation skills through research and professional development workshops.

During the competition, students presented their research proposals to a problem that lies here on campus or in the community, and were judged by Jordan Bertke and alumni Earl Alexander and Austin Perez.

First Place Winners

Project: GRID Showcase – providing electrical power through a mobile solar panel generator in case of a power outage after a natural disaster.

Created by: Yao Georges Djaka, Vinz Karl Damuag, Roshni Shah, and Jiovani Umana

Mentor: Dr. Matt Miller

Second Place

Project: The Central App – help students manage their budget and find discount prices on food nearby

Created by: Isis Scott, David Bartholomew, Amit Mainali, and Randolph Paul

Mentor: Tony Stanford

Third Place

Project: CIM (Central Piedmont Interactive Map) – connection and directions to campus services

Created by: Kevin Rojas Aguiar, Melissa Antunez, Adriana Castillo, Nadia Wiggins, and Imtiaz Mohammed

Mentor: Dr. Heather Song

MORE >>>