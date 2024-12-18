Central Piedmont STEM Tank Season Six Winners
In the STEM Tank Season Six competition, Central Piedmont Community College students were able to build critical thinking skills, communication skills, and presentation skills through research and professional development workshops.
During the competition, students presented their research proposals to a problem that lies here on campus or in the community, and were judged by Jordan Bertke and alumni Earl Alexander and Austin Perez.
First Place Winners
Project: GRID Showcase – providing electrical power through a mobile solar panel generator in case of a power outage after a natural disaster.
Created by: Yao Georges Djaka, Vinz Karl Damuag, Roshni Shah, and Jiovani Umana
Mentor: Dr. Matt Miller
Second Place
Project: The Central App – help students manage their budget and find discount prices on food nearby
Created by: Isis Scott, David Bartholomew, Amit Mainali, and Randolph Paul
Mentor: Tony Stanford
Third Place
Project: CIM (Central Piedmont Interactive Map) – connection and directions to campus services
Created by: Kevin Rojas Aguiar, Melissa Antunez, Adriana Castillo, Nadia Wiggins, and Imtiaz Mohammed
Mentor: Dr. Heather Song