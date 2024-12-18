Charlotte Honors College Students Recognized For Exemplary Research

Imani Howard, Kaetlyn Kerr, Krishna Majithia and Galen Miller were the recipients of the 2024 Dean’s Prize for outstanding honors capstone theses/projects. They were nominated by their honors program directors for exemplary research, and each received a $500 prize.



To be eligible for a Dean’s Prize, candidates must be in good standing within their honors program, have earned a minimum 3.5 overall GPA and exemplify the Honors College core value of mutual investment.



Imani Howard, Africana Studies

Thesis: Out of my Mind: A Video Autoethnography

Faculty Advisor: Oscar de la Torre, associate professor, Africana and Latin American studies



Kaetlyn Kerr, history

Thesis: A Revolution Begins In A Million Pink Bedrooms: Riot Grrrl and Feminism in the 1990s

Faculty Advisor: Jill Massino, associate professor, history



Krishna Majithia, biology

Thesis: RIG-I-Dependent Production of Type I interferons by Human Glial Cells Restricts Bacterial

Faculty Director: M. Brittany Johnson, assistant professor, biological sciences



Galen Miller, political science

Thesis: No Pipes, Big Problem: Water Scarcity and Political Participation in Africa

Faculty Advisor: Beth Whitaker, professor, political science and public administration



The Dean’s Prize is made possible through the generosity of three friends of the Honors College, Harry Creemers, Delbridge Narron and Murray Webster. Creemers was the University Advancement administrator who helped launch the Honors College Advisory Board and supported fundraising initiatives in the college for many years. Webster and Narron have taught courses in the Honors College. In addition, Webster chaired the Honors Council, and Narron served as inaugural chair of the Advisory Board.



Honors faculty members Laura Casto-Boggess, assistant professor of chemistry; David Dalton, associate professor of Spanish and director of Latin American Studies; and Elizabeth Stearns, professor and associate chair and director of the public policy program, reviewed all nominations submitted for this year’s Dean’s Prize.

