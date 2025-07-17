JCSU Football 2025 Preseason Selection Highest In School History

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) unveils the 2025 All-CIAA Preseason Football Team, as voted on by the CIAA Football Coaches Association and the Sports Information Directors Association, and the predicted order of finish as selected by the head football coaches. The preseason team and predicted order were both announced during the CIAA’s annual football media day on Wednesday.



For the first time in school history the Golden Bulls were picked No. 2 in the CIAA preseason predicted order of finish.



Golden Bulls football player Brevin Caldwell and Lamone Hill, Jr. were named to the 2025 Preseason All-CIAA team.

Predicted Order of Finish:

Virginia Union Johnson C. Smith Virginia State Fayetteville State Winston-Salem State Bowie State Livingstone Shaw Elizabeth City State Lincoln (PA) Bluefield State

