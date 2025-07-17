Friday, July 18, 2025
Central Piedmont Engineering Division Information Session July 17+

July 17, 2025 – 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

This Central Piedmont Engineering Division information session is designed to provide prospective students with an overview of our hands-on programs and to guide prospects on how to get started as a student at Central Piedmont.

Information Sessions Schedule

You must register to attend.

Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m.

  • August 5, 2025
  • September 2, 2025
  • October 7, 2025

Register for a Tuesday Session

Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m.

  • July 17, 2025
  • August 21, 2025
  • September 18, 2025
  • October 16, 2025

Register for a Thursday Session

