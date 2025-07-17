Central Piedmont Engineering Division Information Session July 17+
July 17, 2025 – 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM
This Central Piedmont Engineering Division information session is designed to provide prospective students with an overview of our hands-on programs and to guide prospects on how to get started as a student at Central Piedmont.
Information Sessions Schedule
You must register to attend.
Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m.
- August 5, 2025
- September 2, 2025
- October 7, 2025
Register for a Tuesday Session
Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m.
- July 17, 2025
- August 21, 2025
- September 18, 2025
- October 16, 2025
Register for a Thursday Session