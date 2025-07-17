Charlotte Coach Aaron Fearne Adds A Great Leader To His Staff

Charlotte Men’s Basketball Head Coach Aaron Fearne announced the addition of Brett Carey to the coaching staff on Friday.

Carey comes to Charlotte after spending a year as an assistant coach at nearby Campbell University.

A UNC Asheville alum, the former Bulldogs guard followed his playing career with the program as an assistant and eventual associate head coach over a nine-year stint.

He helped the program secure back-to-back Big South titles in 2011-12 before earning a promotion. Matt Dickey was named the conference’s player of the year following the program’s success during the 2011-12 season. As an associate head coach, he helped UNC Asheville’s consecutive 20-win seasons, 2016 Big South Tournament title, and berth in the NCAA Tournament.

As a player, Carey was a two-year letterman for the Bulldogs and helped lead them to the Big South Conference championship game in 2000, alongside All-Tournament honors for his contributions. He finished third in the nation in three-point percentage as a senior.

He followed the success in Asheville with a four-year stint at Indiana State. Carey tutored 10 all-conference honorees in his time with the Sycamores and helped lead the program to its first non-conference title game since 1999 in the 2018 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

He served as an associate head coach at Austin Peay the following two years before an assistant role on Middle Tennessee State’s staff, where he helped four players earn all-conference nods.

Carey helped Elijah Hutchins-Everett to the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Freshman of the Year at Austin Peay. The first-year standout was the first freshman in school history to lead the team in points, rebounds, and field goal percentage.

Carey helped two more Fighting Camels to Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) honors in his lone year at Campbell, including Nolan Dorsey, who was named the CAA Defensive Player of the Year.

“It’s exciting to add a coach with the playing and coaching history Brett brings,” Fearne said. “He’s shown to be a great leader all over our state, and outside it, and we’re excited to add him to our staff ahead of the upcoming season.”

MORE >>>