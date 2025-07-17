Charlotte Cultural Ambassadorships Provide International Students Educational Opportunities

Share Your World!

The Cultural Ambassador program provides international students with an opportunity to educate UNC Charlotte students, faculty and staff about their culture and experience as international students in the US.

Presentations and Panels

Typical presentations are in a panel discussion format and may take place in a classroom or at a staff meeting. A member of ISSO staff facilitates and panels may consist of 3 to 6 international students. Questions will be prepared and students will answer questions based on their own experiences and perspectives. At the end of presentation, members of the audience may ask additional questions. To prepare for the presentation, several days before the event, panelists may meet with the discussion facilitator and review the questions.

Faculty

Faculty interested in having Cultural Ambassadors present in your class for Fall 2025 should complete the online Cultural Ambassador Program request form by August 8th, 2025. Panels for Fall can be held between September 2nd and November 21st, 2025. Faculty will receive confirmation of panel date(s) and time(s) shortly after August 8th. Faculty requesting multiple panels should submit a separate Google form for each panel requested.

Students

Students interested in representing their culture on a panel should register by completing the online Be a Cultural Ambassador! form. For Fall 2025, this application will be available between August 13th and 19th, 2025.

