Volunteer To Help Welcome New Students To Charlotte August 13, 15, 16

Take part in a favorite tradition and help Housing and Residence Life welcome new students to campus this Fall! Seeking energetic move-in volunteers to help students move in, August 13, 15 and 16, 2025 across campus. Volunteers will be able to connect with new students to share all about your experiences at UNC Charlotte.

​Volunteers will have 2.5 hour shifts that take place across campus throughout move-in days, and will help students move in during their shifts.

Move-in shifts are as follows:

8:30am-11:00am

10:30am-1:00pm

12:30pm-3:00pm

2:30pm-5:00pm



Please register by August 6.

