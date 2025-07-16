JCSU 2025 Football Season Tickets Now On Sale

The 2025 Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls football season tickets are now on sale. Fans can now purchase season tickets to secure their spot inside the Irwin Belk Complex. Parking passes are REQUIRED to enter campus on game day.

The Golden Bulls will host four home contests this season with Valdosta State, Bluefield State, Winston-Salem State and Livingstone coming to Eddie McGirt Field.



Season passes with parking is $170.00, passes without parking is $90.00. Season pass holders without parking are strongly encourage to rideshare (i.e. Uber, Lyft) or other means of transportation for game day.



All tickets for JCSU football games can be purchased at goldenbullsports.com/tickets or contact the Golden Bulls athletic ticket office at jcsuticketoffice@jcsu.edu with any questions.

