Queens University Coach Matt Stolz Brings In Seasoned Developer Of Athletes

Queens University of Charlotte head women’s volleyball coach Matt Stolz announced the addition of Corey Sarubbi as an assistant coach for the Royals program.

Sarubbi brings more than a decade of experience developing athletes at the collegiate, club, and national levels. Most recently, he served as an assistant coach at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, from 2014 to 2023. During his tenure, Sarubbi helped guide the Fighting Knights to a 2019 Sunshine State Conference Championship, mentored nine AVCA All-Americans, including three First Team selections, and contributed to the success of 18 All-SSC athletes and 10 All-Region honorees.

In addition to his collegiate experience, Sarubbi has been a driving force in the club volleyball scene as the Director and Head Coach at Wildfire Volleyball Academy since 2009.

Under his leadership, the program has qualified eight different teams for USAV Junior Nationals, secured a 2021 USAV National Bronze Medal, and developed numerous athletes who have gone on to compete at the collegiate level.

Sarubbi also brings experience on the national stage as a longtime USAV High Performance Coach (2011–2019). During this time, he served as First Assistant for the Girls International Youth program and played a key role in three USAV High Performance National Championship titles. His contributions to the sport were recognized with the Bruce Perry Award from the USAV Florida Region.

Beyond the club and national levels, Sarubbi boasts a successful high school coaching career, leading programs to eight district championships between 2013 and 2022.

“We are beyond excited to have the opportunity to have Corey in our program,” said Head Coach Matt Stolz. “His experience coaching at a high level is going to benefit our student-athletes at Queens. Corey cares about providing a quality experience to every student-athlete in the program and will help our athletes become even stronger volleyball players. With Corey on staff, we are confident that we can continue on our journey of creating a championship-level program.”

Sarubbi expressed his excitement about joining the Royals staff, saying:

“I’m really excited to be welcomed into this incredible program and University in the heart of Charlotte! Community is by far the most valuable thing that volleyball has given to me and Queens is exactly that—a great community! The opportunity to be part of this staff and program is extremely rewarding and I cannot wait to be a part of the continued growth and success here. Coach Stolz has a clear vision and dedication to community, culture, and excellence for Queens volleyball, and I am so thankful to be part of that vision. I am looking forward to growing my community here at Queens! Go Royals!”

In his role with Queens, Sarubbi will assist with training and skill development, recruiting, match preparation, and statistical analysis. He joins current assistant coach Savannah Moore, providing the Royals with a strong and experienced coaching staff under Head Coach Matt Stolz.

