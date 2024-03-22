Central Piedmont Community College is thrilled to announce an unparalleled opportunity for CPCC students to explore the intersection of geography, culture, and history in the breathtaking Azores, Portugal. Set your calendars for Oct. 4 – Oct. 13, 2024, and prepare for a Fall Break like no other!

Why the Azores?

Nestled in the heart of the Atlantic, the Azores Islands offer a unique blend of stunning volcanic landscapes, rich maritime culture, and a window into the influence of geography on society’s development. This study abroad program is designed to immerse students in the natural beauty and cultural wealth of these islands, providing insights into:

Geology and Biodiversity: Discover the islands’ formation, hike through spectacular terrains, and snorkel in crystal-clear waters to learn about the unique flora and fauna.

Maritime Exploration: Experience the thrill of a guided boat tour tracing the whale migration routes across the Atlantic.

Sustainable Living: Visit local farms specializing in pineapple, tea, and dairy products to understand the principles of ecotourism and sustainable agriculture.

Cultural Immersion: Delve into the Azores’ rich history by exploring traditional towns, lakes within volcanic craters, and more.

Natural Wonders: Be mesmerized by the botanical gardens, unwind in thermal hot springs, and stroll along unique black sand beaches.

Culinary Delights: Savor the flavors of Azorean cuisine, a testament to the island’s fertile lands and geographical advantages.

Azores Fall Break Interest Meetings

City View – Thursday, March 21, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Cato Campus, Cato III, first floor – Monday, March 25, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Harris Campus, Harris I, entrance – Tuesday, March 26, 12 – 1 p.m.

Don’t miss this chance to expand your horizons and earn academic credits in an extraordinary setting. For more information, please visit our website here or drop by the Central Piedmont Center for Global Engagement on the Central Campus, in the Overcash building, Room 303.

