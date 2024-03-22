Queens University Students Participate In NFL’s Workforce At The Super Bowl

In a blend of academia and professional sports rarely seen, 10 students from Queens University of Charlotte embarked on a journey to Las Vegas, Nevada, this January that would dramatically shape their career paths. Under the guidance of Karla Jones, Ed.D., program coordinator and assistant professor, these sport management pupils found themselves in the heart of the action at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII, participating in the NFL’s esteemed Workforce program.

This distinctive program offered them not just a seat at the table but a chance to dive deep into the workings of one of the biggest sporting events on the American calendar. Chosen as one of only two institutions from North Carolina, Queens University’s delegation stood out for their unique engagement in a range of paid positions from managing NFL Fan Experience activities to contributing to the NFL Play:60 initiative.

“The trip to Super Bowl LVIII was an invaluable experiential learning opportunity for our students,” Jones shared, highlighting the blend of practical work experience, networking, and educational encounters that characterized their trip. It wasn’t just about the work; these students also soaked in wisdom from industry veterans and sports marketing mavens, even finding inspiration in a motivational talk by Olympian LaShawn Merritt and rubbing shoulders with legendary figures like Jerry Rice.

Amy M. Knab, PhD, lauds Jones for her dedication to student advancement, noting, “Her talent for building and nurturing relationships within the industry translates directly into benefits for her students.” This hands-on approach to education in sport management clearly sets Queens University apart in preparing its students for real-world challenges and opportunities.

For Kayla McDuffie ’25, a Greenville native and multimedia storytelling major with a minor in sports communication, the experience was a revelation. “There are so many opportunities in the sports industry that I was never exposed to before Queens,” she reflected, recognizing the NFL Workforce program as a pivotal moment in her educational journey.

Jones is already setting her sights on the future, planning to broaden the scope of these invaluable learning experiences by integrating more networking opportunities, collaborations with sports agencies, and hands-on roles in both fan engagement and game day operations for next year’s Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

In her words, “These types of experiences give our students a significant advantage as they enter the sports industry,” underscoring a commitment to leveraging opportunities like the NFL’s Workforce program as a cornerstone of Queens’ Sport Management program. With such initiatives, Queens University is not just participating in the conversation about sports management education but is actively shaping the future of the industry.

