Charlotte’s Popular Botanical Gardens Plant Sale In April

Spring into the season with the Botanical Garden’s annual Plant Sale. Discover native wildflowers, butterfly and hummingbird plants, vibrant azaleas, hydrangeas and a bounty of botanical delights. With everything from exotic carnivorous plants to succulents and heirloom vegetables, expert staff will be on hand to guide your gardening journey.

Our Spring Plant Sale features native wildflowers, butterfly and hummingbird plants, azaleas, hydrangeas, fruiting shrubs, ferns, colorful annuals, unusual ornamental and native trees & shrubs, carnivorous plants, banana plants, elephant ears, succulents, herbs, heirloom vegetables, and more!

All the Botanical Gardens’ staff and many knowledgeable long-term volunteers will be on-site to answer questions and suggest plants for your particular conditions.

April 11 @ 12-4pm: Gardens’ members and UNC Charlotte faculty/staff/student preview day

April 12 @ 9am-3pm: General public

April 13 @ 9am-2pm: General public

Lot 5, Martin Village Road, UNC Charlotte

