Charlotte Jazz Ensemble Performs “Uptown Sinatra” April 23

In a striking ode to the timeless allure of Frank Sinatra’s music, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s Jazz Ensemble is set to captivate audiences in the heart of the city. The upcoming event, hosted at the esteemed Booth Playhouse, promises an evening rich with the legendary singer’s most iconic hits, brought to life by the ensemble’s sophisticated flair and the vocal talents of John Love, a guest artist with a deep-seated passion for Sinatra’s work.

The concert, titled “Uptown Sinatra,” aims to bridge generations through the enduring charm of songs like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Nice ‘N’ Easy,” “My Way,” and “The Lady is a Tramp.” This selection, known for its blend of elegance and spiritedness, is expected to recreate the unique cabaret atmosphere synonymous with Sinatra’s era, offering attendees an immersive journey through the golden age of jazz and swing.

At the core of this musical venture is UNC Charlotte’s Jazz Studies program, an institution dedicated to nurturing the talents of young musicians. With an emphasis on both technical prowess and creative expression, the program has established itself as a beacon of artistic excellence. It boasts a vibrant schedule of events and guest appearances by luminaries in the jazz world, such as Marvin Stamm, Ed Thigpen, and Terell Stafford, among others. This commitment to high-caliber musical education and performance is evident in the anticipated sophistication of the upcoming concert.

John Love, the evening’s featured vocalist, brings a personal connection to the music of Frank Sinatra that spans decades. Having delved into Sinatra’s repertoire since the tender age of ten, Love approaches the performance with a reverence that transcends mere imitation. His goal is to evoke the essence of Sinatra, pairing his own vocal prowess with the dynamic sound of the UNC Charlotte Jazz Ensemble. Love’s dedication to philanthropy through music, alongside his collaborations with renowned ensembles like The Doug Burns Big Band, underscores the profound impact of Sinatra’s legacy on both artists and audiences alike.

As “Uptown Sinatra” approaches, the anticipation grows not only for the enchanting melodies that will fill the air but also for the sense of community and nostalgia such timeless music evokes. This event stands as a testament to the undying appeal of Sinatra’s artistry, the educational mission of UNC Charlotte’s Jazz Studies program, and the unifying power of music across generations.

Join the Department of Music for this benefit concert supporting student scholarships.

The Booth Playhouse

April 23, 2024

MORE >>>