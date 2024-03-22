Charlotte Alumni Association Hosts Green Tie Gala April 13

The annual Green Tie Gala is the UNC Charlotte Alumni Association‘s largest fundraising event of the year with over 300 attendees. This high energy and festive evening features live music, culinary experiences, signature beverages, an auction and more. Funds raised from the Green Tie Gala support scholarships that increase access and decrease financial burden for UNC Charlotte students.

Each year, UNC Charlotte awards more than 1,500 scholarships to transfer, undergraduate and graduate students. Unfortunately, that is not enough to meet the incredible demand for higher-education funding from our University’s more than 30,000 students.

To support deserving students, the UNC Charlotte Alumni Association hosts the annual Green Tie Gala. This exciting event raises funds to support student scholarships while also offering an evening of fun for all alumni and friends of UNC Charlotte.

This year’s host is Amanda DeVoe, an Emmy award-winning morning news anchor and reporter at WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida. The Legacy Niner is a 2013 graduate of UNC Charlotte, receiving a bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies and a minor in Journalism. Amanda also holds a master’s degree in Journalism from DePaul University. In addition to Florida, Amanda’s nearly 10-year journalism career has taken her to Rockford, Illinois; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Chicago, Illinois and Mobile, Alabama. She focuses on stories of diversity and inclusion, and stories of accountability. Amanda has a passion for giving back to the community. She serves on the board of various organizations that focus on uplifting youth.

April 13, 2024

UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

9041 Robert D. Snyder Rd

Charlotte, NC 28262

6:30 – 11:00 pm

