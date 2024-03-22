Return Of Charlotte STEAM Expo And Charlotte Kids Fest

The UNC Charlotte STEAM Expo, part of the NC Science Festival, and Charlotte Kids Fest return to UNC Charlotte Sunday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. These two free events offer unique experiences for children, encouraging them to engage in fun, creative, interactive and informative activities and live performances.

UNC Charlotte STEAM Expo

The Charlotte STEAM Expo introduces science education to kids of all ages through hand-on activities, science talks, lab tours, nature experiences, exhibits and performances. The UNC Charlotte Center for STEM Education, university STEAM departments and community stakeholders will facilitate the expo’s activities. The STEAM Expo is part of the 2024 NC Science Festival, presented by RTI International. Visit the STEAM Expo website for additional information or to volunteer for the expo.

Charlotte Kids Fest

Kids Fest is designed for children up to age 10, though all are welcome, and is centered around six interactive activity zones. “Create” focuses on interactive crafts and workshops; ”Dance” is the place to boogie down; ”Discover” hosts interactive performing arts experiences from dance to live music; ”Learn” offers interactive activities and fun educational experiences; “Play” focuses on outdoor and healthy activities; and “Go” features big construction and emergency vehicles. Charlotte Kids Fest is sponsored by Atrium Health, Duke Energy, Walmart and other businesses and organizations. Visit the Kids Fest website for additional information.

