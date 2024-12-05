2024 Belk College of Business Alumni Awards Honor Charlotte Standouts

The four recipients of the 2024 Belk College of Business Alumni Awards have notable common traits — particularly a sense of gratitude. During a November ceremony hosted by college Alumni Council President Robert Schaff, they were united in turning the focus from themselves to those who have helped shape the course of their lives.

Honoree Kimberly Moore-Wright ’95 recalled coming to UNC Charlotte as a prospective student for a scholarship interview. Her father nudged her to meet a soon-to-be mentor, now Professor Emeritus of Finance Ben Nunnally. “That made all the difference because he described an environment where I could thrive, where I could participate and where I could be valued,” Moore-Wright recalled.

Like Moore-Wright and other award recipients, Belk College leaders expressed deep gratitude during the celebration at the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

“All of our honorees today have achieved so much both personally and professionally in their lives,” said Belk College Dean Richard Buttimer. “I am so proud of all they have done, and we are tremendously honored that they are part of the Belk College family and that they remain connected to the college in many, many ways. They are the embodiment of leadership and inspiration not only for the Belk College but for the University, the Charlotte region and beyond.”

The award recipients are:

Darin Stafford ’94 Accounting and Finance; Chief Financial Officer of Amwins, Distinguished Alumni Award

Kimberly Moore-Wright ’95 Accounting; Chief Teammate Officer and Head of Enterprise Diversity for Truist Financial Corporation, Distinguished Alumni Service Award

’95 Accounting; Chief Teammate Officer and Head of Enterprise Diversity for Truist Financial Corporation, Distinguished Alumni Service Award Kwame Molden ‘12 MBA; co-founder and president of Springbreak (SPGBK) Watches, Outstanding Young Alumni Award

‘12 MBA; co-founder and president of Springbreak (SPGBK) Watches, Outstanding Young Alumni Award Henry Atkins, president of Atkins Properties, LLC, and partner with TAG Ventures; Carolina Fresh Holdings, a franchisee for Tide Dry Cleaners; and Carolina G&C, a franchisee for Dairy Queen, Honorary Alumni Award

MORE >>>