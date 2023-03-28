2nd Annual CoAApalooza At UNC Charlotte Mar 30

On Thursday, March 30, our ARTS Reps and student organizations are hosting the second annual CoAApalooza, a student-run spring arts festival that gives students within the college a chance to meet peers outside of their departments and see what CoA+A organizations have to offer. ⁠ Events will start at 12:30 pm following the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Awards at 11:30 am.

The event will consist of student performances and a student organization showcase with creative activities. Food trucks will be set up in the Arts Quad, open for business throughout the afternoon. Initiated, designed, and executed by this amazing group of students, CoAAPalooza provides an opportunity to create an interdisciplinary community, a core value of the College and a frequent request that we hear from students.

