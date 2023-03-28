Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Arts UNC Charlotte 

Six Charlotte Alumni Honored At The UNC Charlotte Distinguished Alumni Awards

The UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture (CoA+A) will honor six Distinguished Alumni on Thursday, March 30, in the ninth annual celebration of alumni achievement. The award ceremony will take place March 30 at 11:30 am in the Anne R. Belk Theater in Robinson Hall for the Performing Arts and will be open to the public.

The 2023 CoA+A Distinguished Alumni are:

Architecture  David R. Ravin 
Art & Art History  Banks Wilson
Dance  Rodrigo and Wendy Jiménez
Music  Troy Conn
Theatre  Jack Taggart

