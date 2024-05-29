2nd Annual Juneteenth Block Party At Charlotte June 21

The UNC Charlotte Black Alumni Chapter is proud to extend a warm invitation to the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Block Party celebrating tradition, fun, and unity. This “Niner family reunion” is free to attend, with music from Deejay Rob and a variety of games. All alumni, faculty, staff and their families are welcome.



Enjoy the Hauser Alumni Pavilion’s newly installed cooling and misting fans.

Food will be available throughout the event. Wine and beer will be served from 6-8 p.m. Join us for the “Cool Down” at 8 p.m. at our ice cream bar.

Please RSVP by Saturday, June 21.

Date: 6/22/2024

Time: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Location:

Hauser Alumni Pavilion

8931 Cameron Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28262

MORE >>>