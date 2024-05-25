JCSU President Valerie Kinloch To Be Honored At Power 100 Award Ceremony

By CHERYL BULTER-BRAYBOY

Dr. Valerie Kinloch ‘96, President of Johnson C. Smith University, continues to shine a bright light on the University. The JCSU alumna, immediate past member of the JCSU Board of Trustees and 15th President of the University, will be honored at the Black Business Ink 2024 Power 100 Award Ceremony in June at the State of Black North Carolina Conference 2024.

Black Business Ink will honor 100 “of the most influential leaders and organizations” making a difference in the state of North Carolina. Honorees include leaders in education, politics, business, entertainment, medicine, the arts, philanthropy and more. This is the second annual event.

Richard L. Williams, founder and publisher of the monthly magazine Black Business Ink applauds the 2024 cohort, which includes President Valerie Kinloch.

“Congratulations to each of the esteemed honorees who tirelessly dedicate themselves to the betterment of our communities across the state,” Williams said. Honorees were nominated by the community and affirmed by “an independent Black business Ink advisory panel,” according to Williams. Previous participants include Dr. Johnetta B. Cole, former president of Spelman College and Bennett College, the 19th White House Chief of Staff, Erskine Bowles and former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Henry Frye Sr.

The Power 100 Awards will take place June 28, 2024, 7 p.m. inside the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC.

