Central Piedmont Unlocks Financial Aid With FAFSA Night May 29

Join Central Piedmont Community College for FAFSA Night to unlock your financial aid potential. Get hands-on help completing your FAFSA, ensuring you don’t miss out on any financial support.

Date: Wed., May 29, 2024

Location: Cato Campus, Building I, Rooms 220/221

Inclusivity: Spanish-speaking staff available

Secure Your Spot: Registration is required

Why Attend?

Personalized assistance with FAFSA applications

Get access to federal, state, and institutional financial aid, including grants, loans, work-study, and scholarships

Ensure you meet the Aug. 15 priority deadline for the 2024-2025 academic year

MORE >>>