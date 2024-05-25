Friday, May 24, 2024
Central Piedmont Unlocks Financial Aid With FAFSA Night May 29

Join Central Piedmont Community College for FAFSA Night to unlock your financial aid potential. Get hands-on help completing your FAFSA, ensuring you don’t miss out on any financial support.

Date: Wed., May 29, 2024
Location: Cato Campus, Building I, Rooms 220/221
Inclusivity: Spanish-speaking staff available
Secure Your Spot: Registration is required

Why Attend?

  • Personalized assistance with FAFSA applications
  • Get access to federal, state, and institutional financial aid, including grants, loans, work-study, and scholarships
  • Ensure you meet the Aug. 15 priority deadline for the 2024-2025 academic year

