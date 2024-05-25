Charlotte Coach Aaron Fearne Stretches The Court With Aleks Szymczyk  

The Charlotte 49ers and Head Men’s Basketball Coach Aaron Fearne continue to bolster the 2024-25 roster with the addition of 6’10” big and Florida transfer Aleks Szymczyk.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of Aleks to our program,” said Coach Fearne. “We believe that his experience both internationally and in the SEC will be key for our group.”

Szymczyk signed with Charlotte on Monday, May 20 and the redshirt sophomore will have three more years of eligibility in the Queen City. The 6’10”, 250-lb forward from Frankfurt, Germany was sidelined with a foot injury for all of last season but he made 14 appearances as a freshman in 2022-23 with the Gators.

After making spot appearances to begin the season, Szymczyk averaged 13.2 minutes across the final seven games of the 2022-23 campaign. In the seven-game stretch, he averaged 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds. Against Arkansas on February 18, 2023, Szymczyk played a career-high 20 minutes, registering career-best marks of eight points, six rebounds, and four steals, while also making two-of-five three-pointers. He finished his first collegiate season with totals of 30 points, 18 boards, and seven steals.

“Aleks brings good size and skill to the frontcourt and fits the way we play with his ability to stretch the floor,” Fearne added. “He is a high-character young man who will be a welcome addition to the university.”

Prior to his time in Gainesville, Fla., Szymczyk attended and graduated from Gymnasium Münsen-Nord in Munich, Germany. The Polish-born Szymczyk spent two years competing and training with International Basketball Academy Munich, where he was a part of its U19 National League first division team, as well as its affiliate fourth division men’s team, MTSV Schwabing. Szymczyk also has a pro debut under his belt, appearing for TSV-Oberhaching, a German ProB league club.

Szymczyk joins Louisiana-Monroe transfer Nika Metskhvarishvili and Florida Atlantic transfer Giancarlo Rosado as part of a revamped Niners’ frontcourt that also features returners Dean Reiber, Rich Rolf, and Nick Richart.

