Elizabeth Bailey Qualifies For NCAA Championships

Charlotte junior Elizabeth Bailey set a school record in the women’s javelin throw to qualify for the NCAA Championships on day two of the NCAA East First Round on Thursday afternoon at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Facility.

Bailey finished in fourth place to qualify for the finals, which will take place in Eugene, Ore. from June 5-8. The top 12 finishers in each event from the region qualify, in addition to the dozen from the West Region for a total of 24 athletes.

The Niners also saw a school record from Joyasia Smith in the 200m. Both Smith and Ta-Halia Fairman placed high enough in the race to advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday. Smith also advanced to the quarters in the 100m with her eighth-place finish.

