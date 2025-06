37 Student-Athletes Graduate At Johnson C. Smith University

Thirty-seven Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls student-athletes participated in spring commencement ceremonies at Bojangles Coliseum on Sunday, with 24 graduating with honors.

The 37 student-athletes represent 11 different sport programs. Degrees conferred include sport management, social work, computer engineering, interdisciplinary studies and communications arts, among many others. One former student-athlete finished with a Master of Social Work.



Basketball Men’s

Christopher Ealy



Basketball Women’s

Starasia Bell-Freeman



Bowling

Amajha Jones



Football

Bryson Akers

Joshua Beatty

Benari Black

Jonathan Coleman

Joshua Coleman

Devin Flowers

Jaron Hull, MSW

Tyrell Jackson

Quadrez Lassiter

Tyler McBeth

Jacob Meneses

Brian Morgan

Ethan Saunders

Tyler Schultz



Golf

Traykiese Gillentine





Softball

Alissa Alvarado

Mackenzie Grant

Jasmine Hogan

Aniya Jones

Moya Jones



Track Women’s

Aria Goode

Timaya Ray

Jalynn Rice



Track Men’s

Mikal Dill

Vegas Newport

Terry Towah



Tennis Women’s

Sanaa Hewitt

Shay’Tonya Missick

Kyndall Ragins



Tennis Men’s

Moises Difuti



Volleyball

Camri Goodwin

Eliana Moultrie

Essence-Rain Peterson

Monique Reid