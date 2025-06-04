Charlotte GOLD Alumni Network Presents 10 Under Ten Awards

Thursday, June 5 | Popp-Martin Student Union – Room 340

The UNC Charlotte GOLD Alumni Network (Graduates of the Last Decade) is proud to present the 7th annual Top 10 Under Ten Awards!

Join in to recognize and spotlight accomplished UNC Charlotte Alumni who have graduated within the past ten years. The 2025 class have not only made significant impacts and contributions in their professional careers, but are also heavily involved in the community through volunteerism and philanthropy.

The 10 Under Ten Awards ceremony will be Thursday, February 20, 2025 in the Popp-Martin Student Union, Room 340. Registration and cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m., with the awards recognition and dinner commencing at 7 p.m.

Tickets to the 10 Under Ten Awards ceremony include a three-course dinner, parking, and beer/wine service.

